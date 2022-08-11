Browns may want Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson is out longer

The Browns’ Deshaun Watson solution might just be Jimmy Garoppolo.

With uncertainty as to when Watson might be able to step onto an NFL field again — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed his current six-game suspension this week, seeking to extend its length to at least one year — the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the Browns will consider trading for Garoppolo, who is currently looking for a way out of San Francisco.

Watson was suspended after being accused of sexual misconduct by nearly two dozen women. The judgement was handed down by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who ruled Watson violated the league’s personal misconduct policy.

Garoppolo, who will earn a base salary of $24.2 million this season, was given permission to seek a trade last month after second-year quarterback Trey Lance surpassed him on the depth chart. The 30-year-old had shoulder surgery during the offseason, but was cleared recently to resume practicing without restrictions.

Though his health has been an ongoing concern throughout his career, Garoppolo helped the Niners reach the NFC Championship game last season, throwing for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Browns can afford to take on Garoppolo’s salary — and are in fact the only team with enough cap space to do so, per Sports Illustrated. Still, with so much uncertainty surrounding Watson, who is owed a guaranteed $230 million under an extension signed following his trade to the Browns, committing that sort of money to Garoppolo — a free agent after this season — would be a drastic step.

If Watson’s suspension is indeed extended to the length of the season, though, Garoppolo is likely the only available replacement with the pedigree to lead the Browns into the postseason again. Jacoby Brissett, the current backup, started five games with the Dolphins in 2021 and has not been a full-time starter in the league since 2019.

For now, though, all Cleveland can do is wait and see.