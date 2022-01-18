Browns lineman Malik McDowell arrested for ‘violent attack’ on deputy

Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle on the Cleveland Browns, was arrested in Florida on charges of beating a deputy and public exposure.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was arrested on Monday in Deerfield Beach, a town about 25 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale.

Police accused McDowell of a “violent attack” on a deputy that left him “dazed.” The deputy alleged that the defensive tackle “charged at me … at full speed with closed fist.”

Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle for the Browns, was arrested for attacking a deputy in Florida on Monday. Diamond Images/Getty Images

McDowell was allegedly walking naked near a student learning center, and entered the property while naked. The deputy said he used his taser and handcuffed McDowell after being charged at.

“Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior,” McDowell’s defense attorney said.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday.

Malik McDowell Getty Images

McDowell has had previous arrests. In 2017, he was charged with DUI in Michigan and for disorderly conduct in Atlanta after an incident at a nightclub. He was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2019 and spent 66 days in jail.

McDowell was a second round pick by the Seahawks in 2017. Due in part to injury and in part to the off-field arrests, McDowell had not appeared in an NFL game until this season with the Browns.

Malik McDowell Diamond Images/Getty Images

This season, McDowell appeared in 15 games, recording three sacks and 19 solo tackles. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, having been in Cleveland on a one-year deal.

He is charged with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, exposing himself in public and resisting arrest.