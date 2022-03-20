Browns don’t say whether they spoke to Deshaun Watson’s accusers

The Cleveland Browns did a “tremendous amount” of completely unspecified research before trading for Deshaun Watson.

In conjunction with officially announcing the trade of five draft picks to the Houston Texans for Watson, the Browns released three statements: 210 words from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, 104 words from head coach Kevin Stefanski and 95 words from general manager Andrew Berry.

Nowhere in the word salad does it say whether the Browns talked to any of the 22 women (mostly massage therapists) who filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct nor their joint attorneys. Also missing is any reference to a policy the Browns will enact on how to handle Watson’s future interactions with massage therapists and other female team employees.

“We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision,” the Haslams said in their statement. “Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.”

Deshaun Watson Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa

A grand jury in Texas chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges earlier this month, which sped up the trade sweepstakes, even with the civil depositions still ongoing and the looming possibility of a suspension from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Browns were one of four teams — along with the Falcons, Saints and Panthers — who met with Watson last week. Ultimately, Watson waived his no-trade clause to go to the Browns with a new five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

“It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field,” Haslams said. “He was humble, sincere, and candid.”

Jimmy Haslam AP

Was he remorseful? Did he express any sense of wrongdoing for — at the very least — a potential abuse of power as an NFL quarterback? Who else was interviewed or was taking Watson’s word on Watson?

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has not really answered media questions about the allegations, speaking briefly after the decision not to indict. He sat out all last season but was paid by the Texans.

“In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field,” the Haslams said. “Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun.

“We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”