Browns’ Deshaun Watson faces new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to reports, is facing a new lawsuit from another massage therapist.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Harris County, Texas, Watson is being sued by a licensed massage therapist, listed as a “Jane Doe,” over a session that occurred in December 2020.

The suit accuses Watson of trying to have sex with the massage therapist. When she declined, he was allegedly able to “pressure her into oral sex.” The suit says that Watson paid her $300, an amount in excess of her $115 hourly rate.

Watson, who is currently serving an NFL-imposed suspension, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists in Texas.

In June, Watson settled with 20 of the 24 women who previously filed lawsuits. In August, he settled with three of the four remaining accusers.

Deshaun Watson faces yet another lawsuit from a massage therapist in Texas. Getty Images

Whereas all the previous accusers were represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, the latest suit was filed by attorney Anissah M. Nguyen.

Watson also reached a settlement with the NFL over league sanctions stemming from the accusations. The two sides agreed that Watson would be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million.

The quarterback was traded from the Texans to the Browns this offseason, and immediately signed a new contract with Cleveland worth $230 million over five years — fully guaranteed.

The latest lawsuit comes just days after Watson returned to the Browns’ facilities to prepare for his return.