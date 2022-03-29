Browns could keep Baker Mayfield as Deshaun Watson’s backup

The Browns might “make it work” with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson both on the roster this coming season.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry hinted at keeping their full quarterback room, which also includes Jacoby Brissett, while discussing the situation at the annual league meeting Tuesday — noting that the Browns are in no rush to make moves “at the most important position in sports.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that it’s “entirely possible” the Browns enter Week 1 this year with both Mayfield and Watson on the team.

For now, Berry said the Browns don’t have a “specific timetable” for making a decision on Mayfield.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains on the roster after the team traded for Deshaun Watson Getty Images

“Baker is a professional, he’s under contract and we have the (cap) flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So we don’t really feel pressured to rush into anything that’s suboptimal,” Berry said, according to The Athletic.

When asked if the Browns are willing to give up a pick or pay part of Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary to make a trade, Berry said he wouldn’t get into speculative situations.

“The reality of it is, quarterbacks are valuable. Baker’s a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. We’ve already planned to make it work and we’ll just see how the next few weeks ago, the next few months go,” Berry said.

The Browns traded for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March 2022 Getty Images

Berry spoke about the reality of Cleveland’s quarterback situation after the Browns won the Watson sweepstakes earlier this month — signing the former Texan to a record five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. The stunning move came after Mayfield requested a trade upon learning the Browns were pursuing Watson.

“I think as we look at the QB room, we have three good players at the most important position in sports. That’s not to say that there aren’t things that we’re going to work through over the course of the next several months, but I don’t view it as a bad situation at all,” Berry said. “We feel like we have three good ones and a lot of teams are still looking for one guy, so you don’t mind being deep there and we’ll take it as it goes.”

The Browns introduced Watson at a press conference last Friday, in which the quarterback maintained his innocence amid lawsuits from 22 women alleging sexual assault.

The Mayfields were spotted Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas Getty Images/PGA TOUR

Cleveland sealed the deal with Watson after a Texas grand jury decided against indicting the quarterback on criminal charges. A second grand jury in Texas also declined to indict Watson.

The former Texans quarterback isn’t out of the woods just yet, however. He could still face a suspension from the NFL concerning the active 22 civil cases against him.

Mayfield, meanwhile, has remained silent while the Browns have rolled out the red carpet for his replacement. Over the weekend, he and wife Emily were spotted at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

The Browns’ former first-overall pick said earlier this month in his trade request that his relationship with Cleveland is “too far gone to mend.”