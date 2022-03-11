Browns, Colts eyeing Derek Carr as Raiders’ division rivals load up

It’s been a week of unprecedented player movement in the NFL – Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, while Khalil Mack was sent to the Chargers from the Bears. Specifically, the movement has gone into the AFC West, where Denver and Los Angeles have loaded up to compete with the Chiefs.

So where does that leave the Raiders, who are now the obvious fourth fiddle to the division’s three-headed monster? While new head coach Josh McDaniels has sung quarterback Derek Carr’s praises since taking the job in Las Vegas, reports have continued to swirl about other teams’ interest in the signal caller.

The Browns and Colts are two of those teams, according to Cleveland.com.

“Now that the Colts have shipped Carson Wentz to the Commanders, they could make a big push for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr — whom the Browns have had on their radar at times this offseason,” the report stated.

Cleveland has been reportedly doing their due diligence on quarterbacks after a rough season from Baker Mayfield, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Mayfield struggled to the tune of 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, though he played through a shoulder injury for a majority of the season.

Meanwhile, the Colts currently have no viable option at the quarterback position after trading Wentz. They’re likely to be active in the free agency market when it opens next week, but could explore other options.

Could Carr wind up being the guy for either team? There hasn’t been significant buzz about the Raiders looking to shop him, and McDaniels said there was “no doubt about it” when asked if Carr would be the Week 1 starter.

But that was before the Broncos added a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and the Chargers added a six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher to go along with Joey Bosa. Without a clear path to winning the division, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Las Vegas change their tune – and start listening to offers.