Browns change tune on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt requested a trade during training camp, and the Browns now appear ready to oblige the running back ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Browns, who boast NFL rushing leader Nick Chubb on their roster, are seeking at least a fourth-round pick for Hunt, ESPN reported Sunday.

The 27-year-old Hunt has totaled 350 yards from scrimmage this season with four touchdowns (three rushing). His two-year, $12 million deal expires after this season, and Cleveland would prefer to receive a draft pick now rather than a compensatory pick in 2024 if Hunt leaves via free agency, according to the report.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs the ball against the Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022. Getty Images

The Browns, who are 2-5 ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, initially denied Hunt’s trade request, which Hunt reportedly made after not receiving a new contract.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs in 2018 after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel. He served an eight-game suspension in 2019 over the incident after signing with the Browns.