Brother replaces player hospitalized at Little League World Series

The younger brother of the 12-year-old baseball player who was critically injured when he fell from a bunk bed in the dormitory at the Little League World Series is taking his sibling’s spot on the roster.

The Snow Canyon All-Star team from Utah announced that Brogan Oliverson is replacing Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull and underwent emergency surgery for an epidural hematoma earlier this week. The Little League World Series has since removed the bunk beds.

Easton Oliverson’s photo on the scoreboard during Little League World Series parade AP

“Although many may see this as only a token for the situation we have been dealt, we want everyone to know [Brogan] is a remarkable ball player and merits this opportunity on his own accord,” the team wrote in a statement on its Twitter account. “It is also very fitting that he would be able to come and participate with us the way his brother was.”

The Oliverson family released a promising update on Easton’s condition, noting “one of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more. We believe that Easton’s prayer army is giving him the strength to make these strides.” Easton remains hospitalized near Williamsport, Pa.

Team Utah will play under emotional circumstances at 3 p.m. Friday. Little League World Series rules dictate that a substitution to the 14-player roster is allowed in certain situations, including medical absences.

Utah players at the Little League World Series AP

Utah players at the Little League World Series AP

“We continue to write this most remarkable story, regardless of what obstacles or distractions come our way,” the team wrote. “We are excited to play baseball and show everyone our grit. We teach our players to get back up after getting knocked down, to never ever quit, to always do things with a purpose. Is there one greater than this …. Team Utah! Team Easton!”