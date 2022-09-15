Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, relives epic Italian trip

No one had a summer quite like golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims.

The longtime couple, who swapped vows in Turks and Caicos back in June, capped off what’s been a memorable season with an extravagant Italian getaway, which Sims relived Wednesday on Instagram.

“Pasta la vista, baby,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hopeful, 33, captioned her post.

The couple tied the knot in Turks and Caicos earlier this summer. Instagram/Jena Sims

In the snaps, Sims gave her followers a peek at the dreamy scenery, not to mention the space-themed party aboard her and Koepka’s yacht, in which the 32-year-old athlete channeled Buzz Lightyear.

“Looked like the best trip!!” pal Caroline Wozniacki remarked in the comments.

Last week, Sims — who recently launched a collaboration with One One Swimwear — posted additional shots from the trip, which took place a little over a month after the couple’s honeymoon in Greece.

Though there’s no question that Koepka and Sims made new memories this summer, the season also turned out to be a career-altering one for the four-time major champion. In June, Koepka defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which recently added this year’s British Open champion, Cameron Smith, to its growing roster of superstars.

During the trip, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims had a space-themed bash. Instagram/Jena Sims

Jena Sims poses for a solo shot in Italy. Instagram/Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka competes at LIV Golf’s Bedminster event in July 2022. via Getty Images

“I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me,” Koepka said of his decision.

Koepka is the captain of LIV’s Smash GC squad, which also counts his younger brother, Chase, as a member.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series heads to Chicago this weekend before traveling to Bangkok from Oct. 7-9.