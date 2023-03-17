Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, makes the cut for SI Swimsuit

It’s Jena Sims’ lucky day.

On Friday, the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka revealed she made the cut as part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Search, which narrowed its prospects down to 24.

“Well, I just cried in the shower,” an elated Sims said in a TikTok video.

Warning: Explicit language

“I made the top 24 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. If you watched my last video, I just talked about how it was literally my biggest dream, still is, always will be. So, to be one step closer is amazing.”

The model and philanthropist, 34, then described the next steps in the Swim Search.

“Top 24 is going to be interviewing in a group casting next week. I am so excited,” Sims said.





Jena Sims celebrates making the top 24 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Search. TikTok/Jena Sims

She then took a moment to thank fans for sending her love and support throughout the process.

“This is the beginning, hopefully, of a beautiful new chapter of my life. I feel so grateful to be able to be chasing my dreams,” Sims said while holding back tears.

Sims posted her SI Swimsuit audition video on TikTok last June, the same month she and Koepka, 32, tied the knot.





Jena Sims posted an entry video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in June 2022. Instagram/Jena Sims





Jena Sims said appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is her “biggest dream.” Instagram/Jena Sims

She also submitted an entry with SI Swimsuit’s Swimfluence Network.

In April, SI Swimsuit will narrow down the top 24 contestants to 12.

Those 12 contenders will then be featured on SI Swimsuit’s website.

The six remaining finalists will be announced in May and will participate in Miami Swim Week events the following month.





Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot last summer. Getty Images

A winner will be announced in September as the first Rookie of the 2024 edition of SI Swimsuit.

Sims will likely continue the celebrations this weekend in Tuscon, Arizona, where Koepka is competing in LIV Golf’s second event of the season.