Brooks Koepka’s fiancée Jena Sims teases upcoming wedding

The countdown to Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims’ wedding is officially on.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Sims — who announced her engagement to the 32-year-old golfer last spring — posted videos from what appeared to be a pre-wedding dinner, with the bride-to-be, 33, wearing a white dress that she accessorized with a Mrs. Koepka clutch.

In a separate snap, Sims and Koepka showed off their cozy footwear, with the groom rocking black “trophy husband” slippers while the Steve Madden collaborator opted for white ones that featured the phrase, “I do.”

Bride-to-be Jena Sims appeared in an Instagram story on Thursday ahead of her upcoming wedding to Brooks Koepka. Instagram

Jena Sims also showed off her Mrs. Koepka clutch as she and guests enjoyed a pre-wedding dinner. Instagram/Jena Sims

The future newlyweds also showed off their wedding-inspired slippers. Instagram/Jena Sims

Leading up to the nuptials, which could take place as early as this weekend, Sims enjoyed a sun-soaked bachelorette bash in Aruba with loved ones. Sims’ party jetted off to paradise aboard a private jet and later enjoyed boat rides and group dinners.

“I’m still speechless over my Bachelorette Party,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “I cried so many happy tears seeing my friends from different phases of my life (childhood, college, pageants, Los Angeles, and now Jupiter) bonding and forming relationships. 🥲 I felt so celebrated, loved, and present.”

Sims and Koepka have been dating since 2017, with the pair celebrating their fifth anniversary together last week at a Heat playoff game in Miami.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attended an NBA playoff game together in May as they celebrated their fifth anniversary together. Instagram/Jena Sims

Koepka, who recently competed at the PGA Championship, dubbed Sims “WIFE HOT” in an Instagram post commemorating their relationship milestone.