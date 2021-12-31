Brooks Koepka’s fiancée Jena Sims shows off her birthday suit

It’s Jena Sims’ birthday and she’ll strip down if she wants to.

On Thursday, the fiancée of golfer Brooks Koepka celebrated her 33rd birthday by showing off her birthday suit on Instagram.

“Maybe this year I’ll find my car chapstick,” Sims quipped of the cheeky post, which was taken by photographer Nathan Coe.

Jena Sims celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Instagram

Not so shockingly, the model’s 242,000 Instagram followers flocked to her page to offer up some birthday wishes and peach emojis.

“A lil birthday booty ya just can’t beat it,” pal Shannon Ford commented on Instagram, while Taylor Stern replied, “Birthday suit ballin! 🙌 HBD JEAN.”

Koepka, meanwhile, dropped a peach emoji on Sims’ post and shared a birthday tribute to his future wife on his Instagram page.

Brooks Koepka plays the Houston Open on Nov. 12, 2021. Getty Images

“Happy birthday Jean 🍑 Big year ahead, can’t wait 💯,” Koepka wrote, to which Sims replied, “Love u boo.”

Koepka, 31, started dating Sims in 2017, two years after they crossed paths at the 2015 Masters. The couple announced their engagement this past spring.

Although it remains to be seen when Koepka and Sims will tie the knot, the future Mrs. recently revealed that her golfer beau has been involved in the wedding planning process.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims in October 2021. Instagram

“Believe it or not, he has some strong opinions… not all obvious ones either!” Sims told her Instagram followers during an “ask me anything” earlier this month.

“I always run things by him, he has enjoyed it so far.. makes me even more excited to see him excited!”

Sims previously teased that she and Koepka will say their “I do’s” in “the same country he told me he loved me for the first time.”