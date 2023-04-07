Brooks Koepka looks fully back as he takes lead

Even if he doesn’t walk away from the weekend with a green jacket, we can say one thing for sure: Brooks Koepka is back.

The four-time major winner cruised to a five-stroke lead over the field at the 2023 Masters, entering the clubhouse at 12-under on the tournament with weather and sloppy conditions expected to affect the golfers headed out in the afternoon wave.

Koepka put three birdies and an eagle on his card for Friday, and has hit 89.3 percent of his fairways in his two rounds.

It’s the continuation of an impressive return to form for Koepka, who won last week at LIV Orlando – his second win on the rebel Saudi-backed tour.

After a poor run of form on the PGA Tour at the end of 2021 and into 2022, Koepka became a somewhat surprising addition to the LIV tour, which is bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and has been a lightning rod in the sport since it poached a number of golf’s biggest stars.

Koepka has been dealing with nagging injuries over the years and struggled at points during his LIV tenure – but now fully healthy, he appears to back near top form.





Brooks Koepka of the United States rehearses a shot on the second hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Getty Images





Brooks Koepka of the United States shakes hands with Gary Woodland after completing their round at the 2023 Masters Getty Images

As of Friday afternoon, he was the favorite to win his first ever Masters, dealing at +125 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

<br />

Koepka, 32, has won four majors in his career (both the PGA Championship and US Open twice), all of which came between 2017 and 2019.

His best-ever finish at a Masters was a tie for 2nd in 2019, when he lost by a stroke to Tiger Woods.