Brooks Koepka joining Saudi-backed LIV Tour

The controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has another high-profile addition.

Brooks Koepka is set to join the rebel golf circuit on Tuesday, according to the Telegraph, joining Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and his rival Bryson DeChambeau, among many others. The four-time major winner will now be banned from the PGA Tour, as well as next year’s Ryder Cup.

It’s unclear how much Koepka was paid up front to join the tour, but one would imagine it to rival the $150 million handed out to Johnson when he defected. He is now among the most successful golfers on the LIV Tour, his four major wins the most of anyone on the roster besides Mickelson.

According to the reports, Koepka will play at the tour’s first event on American soil next week in Portland, joining his brother Chase.

Koepka appeared agitated at the past weekend’s U.S. Open when asked about the LIV Tour, getting testy with a reporter who brought it up at a pre-tournament press conference.

Brooks Koepka at the US Open Getty Images

“I’m here. I’m here at the U.S. Open. I’m ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

Koepka then shot 12-over par at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., making the cut but finishing 55th. The announcement comes two days later.

The 32-year-old will face far lighter competition when he joins the LIV circuit, though another significant name is expected to be added to the roster on Tuesday.

It’s been an eventful year for Koepka, who earlier this month married longtime girlfriend Jena Sims in Turks and Caicos.