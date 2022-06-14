Brooks Koepka blames media for casting ‘black cloud’ at US Open

Brooks Koepka blamed the media for casting a “black cloud” over this week’s U.S. Open at Brookline (Mass.) Country Club for questions directed at him and others about the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

“I’m here at the U.S. Open,” the four-time major champion and two-time U.S. Open winner said on Tuesday. “I’m ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it.”

A day earlier, Phil Mickelson was grilled for 25 minutes during an awkward and at times testy press conference for his involvement in the league. It was his first public appearance in the U.S. since he took a four-month sabbatical amid the controversy and first since teeing off in the circuit’s inaugural tournament last week outside London.

Koepka’s brother, Chase, also joined the LIV tour.

Brooks Koepka addresses the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open at Brookline (Mass.) Country Club. USA TODAY Sports

“Obviously, LIV is trying to make a big push for golf,” Koepka said. “Look, I mean, I love my brother. I support him in anything he does. It’s family. I’ll always love and support him. Whatever he does, I’m cheering for him.”

As for whether the elder of the two brothers will join Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed in bolting for the new league remains to be seen.

“There’s been no other option to this point,” said Koepka, who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and ‘18. “so where else are you going to go?

“I can come out here [on the PGA Tour] and play as little weeks as I want. I choose my own schedule regardless what tour I play.”

Brooks Koepka during his US Open practice round on Tuesday. AP

Asked if there was an amount of money that would get him to abandon the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Koepka again bristled.

“I haven’t given it that much thought, “ he said. “I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff.

“Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a sh–ty situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week.”