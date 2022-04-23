Brooklyn Nets Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions on the Brooklyn Nets ahead of their game three clash against the Boston Celtics. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action.



Brooklyn Nets: Upcoming Schedule



The Brooklyn Nets have made the worst possible start to their NBA playoff campaign, losing the first two games of their Round One series against Boston Celtics.

There’s no mystery about what the Nets have to do to right their ship starting with Game 3 on Saturday in Brooklyn. They have to match the Celtics on defense, get more players involved and figure out a way to help Kevin Durant get back on track.

Of the three, the third is most critical. KD is coming off the worst half of his basketball career. In the third and fourth quarters of game two, he was 0-of-10 with four turnovers. Without Durant, they don’t stand a chance, as everyone including Durant and his head coach, Steve Nash, acknowledge.

Should the Nets survive Saturday afternoon, Ben Simmons is expected to arrive for Game 4 on Monday. Simmons hasn’t played since last June, but has been “pain free” for two to three weeks and has yet to practice with anyone other than the “stay ready” group.

Still, he may very well be, even in limited minutes, what the Nets need: a facilitator with the best court vision on the roster. His defense, of course, could be a huge help but it’s also clear he won’t be the savior, not this late in the game, literally and figuratively.

Should the Nets get the ‘W’ on Saturday, then Brooklyn fans hope it will be plain sailing into the second round of the playoffs. Boston is no pushover however, as we’ve seen thus far.

