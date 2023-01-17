Many NBA players have been ejected for many different reasons, but this ejection is certainly unique.

On Tuesday night, Milwaukee veteran center Brook Lopez was ejected in the fourth quarter from the Bucks’ 130-122 win over the visiting Toronto Raptors for taking off Gary Trent’s headband when the two were tied up during a play.

With 6:40 remaining and the Bucks clinging to a 113-110 lead, Lopez was being held by the Toronto guard and lost his cool, leading to the headband removal and his subsequent ejection.

The play set off a brief scuffle between the two teams. Lopez received two technical fouls, resulting in an ejection, according to ESPN, while O.G. Anunoby and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire each received a technical foul.

Brook Lopez ejected after ripping off Gary Trent’s headband during the Bucks’ 130-122 win over the Raptors. @BleacherReport/Twitter

During the review, one of the officials said the headband rip-off was being reviewed as a “hostile act.” With the win, the Bucks improved to 29-16, while the Raptors, who defeated the Knicks in overtime on Monday, fell to 20-25.

As for the 34-year-old Lopez, the former Net hasn’t had a reputation for losing his cool during his NBA career, but maybe he’s not a fan of headbands.