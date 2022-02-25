Bronny James signs first NIL contract with PSD Underwear

Bronny James has his first NIL deal.

PSD, an underwear brand that’s partnered with a number of NBA players, announced a deal with the Sierra Canyon School junior on Thursday with an Instagram post, giving the 17-year-old his own underwear line.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” James said in a release. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”

This is the first NIL deal Bronny James has announced publicly, but it likely won’t be his last. Despite his young age, the shooting guard has a massive following of 6.1 million on Instagram and the name recognition of both being LeBron James’ kid and playing for one of the biggest high school programs in the country, with the likes of Drake regularly showing up to watch.

Earlier this month, Bronny also filed three trademarks with suggested use for video games, clothes and NFTs. According to On3, he’s projected to make $5.1 million in NIL deals in high school alone.

Once he gets past the college level, the teenager will continue to be a name to watch. LeBron said during All-Star week he plans to play the final year of his career alongside his son, wherever that may be. Depending how long Bronny is in college, that partnership could come as soon as a three years from now.

Bronny is expected to rack up over $5 million in NIL deals before he graduates high school. Star Tribune via Getty Images

LeBron said he wants to play his final season on the same team as his son. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Bronny’s college recruitment is still in its early stages, since he’s only a junior, but a number of high-major programs have shown interest.

Doubtless, he’ll rake in NIL dough wherever he ends up.