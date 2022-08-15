Bronny James posterizes opponent with monster dunk

Bronny James is throwing it down.

The 6-foot-6 rising high school senior delivered a vicious dunk in France this week, drawing rave reviews from a number of NBAers, including dad LeBron James himself.

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!” LeBron tweeted along with a host of “shocked” emoji.

Bronny and his brother Bryce are playing with the California Basketball Club as part of the AXE Euro Tour. Bronny went end-to-end with the ball, posterizing a helpless defender with a monster one-handed dunk.

“This crazy bronny!!” Utah Jazz scorer Donovan Mitchell tweeted.

“Sheeesh!!!” Warriors star Stephen Curry added.

Bronny James set NBA Twitter on fire with his dunk on Monday. Getty Images

Of course, not everyone was able to enjoy the moment. Fox Sports analyst and frequent LeBron criticizer Skip Bayless started in on Bronny as well.

“Hey, Bronny … impressive,” he tweeted. “But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.”