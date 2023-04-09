Bronny James leads Team USA comeback win at Nike Hoops Summit

After a tough start to Saturday’s Nike Hoops Summit Game between the under-19 Team USA vs. World, Bronny James showed off his clutch gene in a come-from-behind win.

The first half saw James airball two 3-pointers leading his father, LeBron James, to offer up some halftime advice to settle the young guard in a big game.

“[LeBron] Basically just saying keep playing my game because he knows what I’m capable of doing,” Bronny told the media of the halftime meeting with his father. “He just wants to see it out of me.”

The advice paid immediate dividends as James scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter in the 90-84 win while playing nearly the entire quarter and hitting a pair of clutch free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining.

“I just always try to stay confident in myself, even if I’m missing shots in the beginning of the game like I was,” James said, referring to his two air-balled 3-pointers in the first half.

Dozens of NBA scouts were in attendance this weekend, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star forward Draymond Green.

“Of course, I can defend at a high level,” James said when asked what he showed to NBA scouts.

“I’m a smart player. I can make the right plays. I’m not very ball-hungry. I can give it up. Just know that I’m a good player and a good teammate.”





Bronny James talks to his father, Lebron James. Getty Images

Days before Team USA’s victory, the young James showcased his athleticism during a Nike Hoop Summit scrimmage.

James is the lone senior on the team that is yet to pick a college to play for next season.

Among the contenders to land the son of the NBA legend include USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.