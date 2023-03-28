Bronny James dunks over brother Bryce at McDonald’s JamFest

Like father, like son.

Twenty years after LeBron James won the dunk contest as part of the McDonald’s All-American festivities, son Bronny James skied over his younger brother Bryce in the same high school competition Monday in Houston.

Bronny, who has not yet committed to a college for next season, positioned Bryce a few feet in front of and facing the hoop before dribbling up and skying over his younger sibling, finishing with a tomahawk slam as part of the final round of this year’s Powerade JamFest.

The dunk, which required three previous attempts meant to mix in a double-pump move that was abandoned on the successful slam, scored a 63.

Proud papa LeBron, whose Los Angeles Lakers had the night off before Wednesday’s game in Chicago, weighed in on Twitter while watching Bronny compete

“LET’S Go BRONNY!,” LeBron wrote “(Two up emojis) and Away.”





Bronny and Bryce James USA TODAY Sports

Unlike dad, Bronny settled for second place in the competition to Duke commit Sean Stewart — himself the son of NBA veteran Michael Stewart, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers a season before the franchise selected LeBron James first overall straight out of high school in 2003 and even teamed with the future legend for eight games as a rookie.

Bronny James, who also will compete in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game, earlier opened his run in the competition with a lob pass to himself, catching it off the bounce and landing a two-handed reverse slam for a score of 65.

“It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha,” the all-time NBA scoring leader wrote.

In his other jam, which helped him qualify for the four-man finals, he recovered from three flubbed attempts before successfully lobbing a pass to himself for a powerful windmill that earned a 57 for a total score of 122 to advance.