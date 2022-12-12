Broncos star Jerry Jeudy flips out at referee during loss to Chiefs

Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared to get away with a few violations Sunday during the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Jeudy was unhappy with the referee’s failure to call a holding penalty and made it clear by removing his helmet, yelling at the referee, and eventually bumping into him. All three of those actions are penalties, and bumping into an official can warrant an ejection.

Jerry Jeudy erupts at an official CBS

The official NFL rulebook prohibits “unnecessary physical contact with a game official,” with this explanation: “Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any such action must be reported to the Commissioner.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was likely made aware of Jeudy’s outburst during the game and may hand out discipline Monday to the wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy catches a touchdown against the Chiefs Getty Images

A similar incident occurred in 2017 with then-Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch was ejected, and then later suspended, for running onto the field and making contact with an official.

A source told Pro Football Talk that a suspension is not likely for Jeudy, though a big fine is expected.

Other than the incident involving the referee, Jeudy had a career game for the Broncos. He hauled in eight receptions for 73 yards and three touchdowns, and the Broncos scored 28 points — the most they’ve scored all season.

The Broncos also allowed 34 points to Kansas City, a season-high, and the loss eliminated Denver from playoff contention.