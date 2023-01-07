Broncos receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton

The Broncos have the Saints’ blessing to court Sean Payton.

Denver reportedly requested to interview the legendary former New Orleans head coach after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett in late December, according to a Saturday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Payton, who spent 15 seasons as New Orleans’ head coach, retired after the 2021 season and currently works with FOX Sports. Because he is technically still under contract with New Orleans, no in-person interviews between Denver and Payton can occur until Jan. 17.

Sean Payton could unretire and be back on the sideline as a head coach next season. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

ESPN reported the 59-year-old would piece together an “all-star staff” if he decides to make an NFL return. A Payton staff would include Vic Fangio – whose been a prominent defensive coordinator for nearly three decades.

The addition of Payton could revitalize the Broncos – who are 4-12 record and in last place in the AFC West. Denver closes its season Sunday at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.