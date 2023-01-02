Broncos reach out to Jim Harbaugh about head coaching job

Will Jim Harbaugh be riding with Russell Wilson in Broncos country?

Denver has reached out to Harbaugh about their head coach opening, according to Pro Football Talk, after they fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett last week.

Harbaugh, who just finished his eighth season at his alma mater Michigan, led the Wolverines to an undefeated regular season before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, the second straight year the team fell in the semifinals.

The 59-year-old coached the 49ers for four seasons from 2011-14, reaching three consecutive NFC Championship games in his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVII loss to his brother John Harbaugh’s Ravens.

Speculation about an NFL return for Harbaugh has surrounded him for years. He interviewed for the Vikings job last offseason before they hired Kevin O’Connell. Harbaugh then said he wouldn’t pursue an NFL job again — though he didn’t say he wouldn’t listen if teams pursued him.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during a College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU on Dec. 31, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network reported last month that NFL teams were “doing their homework” on Harbaugh. ESPN reported Sunday that Broncos ownership is expected to be “ultra aggressive” in its search for a new head coach, with an insinuation that the Walton-Penner group would be willing to shell out a high salary.

Sean Payton has been open about wanting to return to the NFL as a head coach after leaving the Saints to go on hiatus. He has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports this season.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during a College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU on Dec. 31, 2022. Getty Images

The Broncos’ new head coach will be tasked with fixing Wilson, who had a hugely disappointing debut season in Denver after getting a five-year, $245 million contract extension following the trade from the Seahawks.

The Broncos are 4-12, and Wilson has 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a career-low 60.8 completion percentage in 14 games. Wilson never threw fewer than 20 touchdowns during his 10 seasons in Seattle, where he was a nine-time Pro Bowler.