Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach as first domino falls

The first domino of the NFL’s offseason coaching carousel has fallen.

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to make former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach, as first reported by NFL Network on Thursday.

Hackett, 42, has spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Previously, he held the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be the next head coach of the Broncos Getty Images

The Broncos fired previous head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons with the team, all of which they failed to make the playoffs. Hackett will take over the head coaching gig in a tough division that features two playoff teams from 2021 (the Chiefs and Raiders), as well as young phenom Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The hiring of Hackett creates obvious intrigue for Aaron Rodgers, who may or may not be back with the Packers in 2022. The Broncos have been rumored to be a possible destination for Rodgers since last offseason, and this hiring would likely sweeten the deal for the reigning NFL MVP.

Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Thursday. Byron Leftwich is the favorite to land the job in Jacksonville.