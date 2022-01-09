Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after three losing seasons

The Broncos have pre-empted Black Monday, firing coach Vic Fangio following Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs, the team announced on Sunday.

Fangio had been the coach in Denver for three seasons, finishing with a 19-30 record and failing to produce a .500 season. Saturday saw the Broncos’ 2021 record finish at 7-10, the second time Fangio finished a year with seven wins. That was evidently enough for general manager George Paton to make a change.

“For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “I want to thank coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.

“George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George’s ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search.”

The Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday. AP

Added Paton: “Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We’re approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates.”

On Saturday night, Fangio told reporters he spoke with Paton during the week.

“Everything,” he said when asked what they discussed. “I’ll be good … don’t worry about me.”

The Broncos were plagued by quarterback issues during Fangio’s time there, starting seven different players in three years. The combination of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock proved ineffective this season, with Lock failing to win a game in three starts and Bridgewater going 7-7. Bridgewater will be a free agent after this season.

Defensively, the Broncos played well this year, but that didn’t help them overcome a lack of scoring.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as head coach of the Denver Broncos,” Fangio said in a statement. “I want to thank John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be part of this storied franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago.

“Over the past year, I am grateful to have been able to work with George Paton, one of — in my opinion — our league’s best general managers. Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”

Following the loss to Kansas City, Fangio noted that he takes pride in the team’s organizational culture.

“Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No,” he told reporters. “But you can’t think the things you’re doing good aren’t good enough because other teams aren’t good enough. OK? Those have got to stay there. And when you get good enough at other things, that’s your foundation.”

But the Broncos decided instead to go away from that foundation, and towards something new