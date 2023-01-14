Brock Purdy helps 49ers cruise past Seahawks in NFC wild-card game

Brock Purdy’s impressive rookie season appeared to hit a roadblock in the first half, as the Seahawks limited the 49ers’ quarterback to just one touchdown in the first half and took a lead.
But San Francisco exploded for 41 points in the second half and defeated the Seahawks, 41-23, to open the NFL’s wild card round. Purdy threw for three touchdowns and over 325 yards, remaining undefeated as a starting quarterback. The 49ers — who have now won 11-consecutive games — advanced to the divisional round next weekend.
The 49ers took an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter when Christian McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass from Purdy, but the Seahawks responded in the second quarter when rookie Kenneth Walker scored on a touchdown run and DK Metcalf hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass.
In the second half, though, Purdy rushed for a score, threw a pass to running back Elijah Mitchell and connected with Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa also recovered a fumble to halt Seattle’s offense in the second half, containing quarterback Geno Smith.