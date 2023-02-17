Brock Nelson’s hat trick lifts Islanders over Penguins to snap skid

The Islanders are fighting an uphill battle in the playoff race, but Friday night they got a breath of fresh air.

Zach Parise scored with less than three minutes left in the third period and the Islanders defeated the Penguins 5-4 at UBS Arena to snap a three-game losing skid.

The math is still against them, mainly because Pittsburgh has four games in hand, but it was the Islanders who struck first in a home-and-home with the Penguins that bridges the weekend. The Islanders also jumped ahead of the Capitals and Panthers for the second wild-card spot and tied the Penguins on points for the first wild-card position.

Because of the NHL’s loser point system, the Islanders are actually on a three-game points streak, after they lost in overtime to the Canadiens and in a shootout to the Senators. Such is the fickle nature of momentum in a playoff race.

The Islanders trailed 4-3 heading into the third period and were quite lucky to be that close after they had played a largely lifeless first 30 minutes. But a tripping call on Pittsburgh’s Pierre-Olivier Joseph gave the Islanders the opening they needed. Brock Nelson, who finished with two goals (and an assist on Parise’s game-winner), ripped a one-timer on the power play to tie the score 4-4 just 5:01 into the third, and the listless first half the Islanders had played quickly meant nothing.





Brock Nelson, right, celebrates after scoring in the third period. Getty Images

Then, with just 2:43 to go in the game, Parise sent a puck to the backdoor. It was deflected off the stick of the Penguins’ Bryan Rust and found its way to the back of the net as UBS Arena, where fans had booed the Islanders barely an hour earlier, came alive.

Given how the game looked halfway through and given that the Penguins outshot the Islanders 45-28, it’s borderline stunning the home team was even in the game. But the Islanders’ performance was a throwback to the early days of the season, when resilience was their calling card, and it came at the perfect time.

Despite having two days off between games, the Islanders came out of the gate slowly. Sidney Crosby banged in a rebound 12:00 into the game, after Pittsburgh had spent a stretch of play in the Islanders’ zone. Just 3:56 later, though, Anders Lee played his own rebound off Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith’s body, as if it were a golf shot, to tie the score.





Brock Nelson had a hat trick in the win. NHLI via Getty Images

After a first period in which the Islanders were outshot 18-8, they looked even worse at the start of the second. Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker both scored within 5:35 to make it 3-1 Pittsburgh, prompting Islanders coach Lane Lambert to call his timeout.

It took nearly 10 minutes after that for some energy to find its way into the Islanders, but finally, Nelson bolted up the ice on the rush to create a wraparound chance, and goal, at the 14:25 mark. Rakell scored again off a Crosby feed at 18:57, but before the second period ended, Lee got it back for the Islanders with a redirect from Mathew Barzal.

That set up the third period, which the Islanders only can hope galvanizes them for a strong late-season push.

Six teams have a shot at the two wild-card spots: The Penguins, Capitals, Panthers, Islanders, Red Wings and Sabres. Though the Islanders could be ahead of the Penguins in the standings by Monday night, the Penguins have four games in hand. That is as much as an eight-point cushion if the Penguins win all of them, no sure thing, but enough for some added comfort.





Brock Nelson, left, celebrates during the Islanders’ win over the Penguins on Feb. 17. USA TODAY Sports

Elsewhere in the race, the red-hot Red Wings are three points behind the Islanders with four games in hand; the Sabres are five points behind with five games in hand. The Panthers and Capitals, who have played 58 and 57 games and have 62 points apiece, are the only teams that don’t hold that advantage over the Islanders.

So despite making up ground on the Penguins, it’s Washington and Florida that the Islanders are really chasing right now. Against every other team, they might need some help.

On Friday, though, they finally helped themselves.