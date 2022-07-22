Brock Lesnar rumored to have left WWE Smackdown amid Vince McMahon news

Brock Lesnar has apparently left the building.

Multiple reports indicate that Lesnar walked out of WWE Smackdown after the news that Vince McMahon is retiring as CEO and chairman of the company.

The news was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer; Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that he heard Lesnar was “pissed off.”

Reached by The Post, a WWE spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

Responding to Alvarez, Saraya-Jade Bevis, who performed in WWE as Paige and recently left the company, tweeted, “If this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down.”

This was a reference to when Sasha Banks and Naomi had creative differences with WWE and walked out — and this was how it was addressed by the TV broadcast.

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of WWE Smackdown after Vince McMahon retired. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

McMahon retired from WWE after 40 years of running the company, after the board had been probing $12 million in “hush money” payments to four different former employees with whom he had sexual relations.

As for Lesnar, the surreality of WWE means that you can never rule out this being a storyline. Or, it could be that Lesnar, a notorious hard-line negotiator, senses an opportunity where he has leverage. Lesnar is slated to wrestle Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, the company’s second-biggest event of the year after WrestleMania, next weekend.