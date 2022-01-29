Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey the favorites

It’s that time of year again.

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches can be unpredictable — filled with favorites, surprises and dream entrants that may never make it to the ring.

On the men’s side, will the winner be one of the favorites — Big E, Drew McIntyre, A.J. Styles or Kevin Owens? Or a semi-surprise, such as Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? For the women, does Charlotte Flair win it as SmackDown women’s champion and pick her WrestleMania opponent ? Does Bianca Belair go back to back and pay Becky Lynch back for beating her at SummerSlam? Does Alexa Bliss or Ronda Rousey return and steal the spotlight?

Here are the odds from BetOnline for all the Royal Rumble 2022 matches on Saturday’s card at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis (8 p.m., Peacock)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop (Raw women’s championship)

Becky Lynch -1200

Doudrop + 750

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse (Mixed Tag)

Edge and Beth Phoenix -500

Miz and Maryse +300

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE championship)

Brock Lesnar -230

Bobby Lashley +160

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Universal championship)

Roman Reigns -240

Seth Rollins +165

Last year’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair is the favorite to win in 2021 also. WWE

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Ronda Rousey 4/5

Bianca Belair 3/1

Alexa Bliss 6/1

Asuka 7/1

Bayley 10/1

Rhea Ripley 10/1

Charlotte Flair 14/1

Raquel Gonzalez 14/1

Sasha Banks 14/1

Liv Morgan 16/1

Paige 16/1

Naomi 20/1

Io Shirai 25/1

Lita 25/1

Shayna Baszler 25/1

Mandy Rose 33/1

Shotzi 40/1

Sonya Deville 40/1

Carmella 50/1

Trish Stratus 50/1

Beth Phoenix 66/1

Dakota Kai 66/1

Kay Lee Ray 66/1

Lacey Evans 66/1

Mickie James 66/1

Natalya 66/1

Nikki A.S.H. 66/1

Queen Zelina 66/1

Aliyah 80/1

Brie Bella 80/1

Maryse 80/1

Nikki Bella 80/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Dana Brooke 100/1

Kacy Catanzaro 100/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 250/1

Summer Rae 250/1

Brock Lesnar WWE

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Brock Lesnar 7/2

Big E 7/2

AJ Styles 5/1

Roman Reigns 8/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Drew McIntyre 12/1

The Rock 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Seth Rollins 18/1

Finn Balor 20/1

Omos 20/1

Austin Theory 25/1

Damien Priest 25/1

Edge 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Riddle 25/1

Braun Strowman 33/1

Bray Wyatt 40/1

Sami Zayn 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Sheamus 40/1

Gunther 40/1

Bron Breakker 50/1

Cesaro 50/1

Gable Steveson 50/1

Tommaso Ciampa 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Apollo Crews 66/1

Happy Corbin 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Ricochet 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 66/1

Johnny Gargano 80/1

Angelo Dawkins 100/1

Dominik Mysterio 100/1

Johnny Knoxville 100/1

Mick Foley 100/1

Montez Ford 100/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 100/1

Undertaker 100/1

Vince McMahon 250/1