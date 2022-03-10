Brock Lesnar curious to see how successful Logan Paul can be in WWE

Brock Lesnar is impressed with what Logan Paul has built for himself – and he is eager to see if he can find the same success in pro wrestling.

Paul, who will team with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio, is set to step into a WWE ring as a competitor for the first time at the two-night WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on April 2-3. He and his brother Jake have turned themselves from YouTube sensations into major boxing draws.

“Great for YouTube,” Lesnar told The Post last week ahead of his match at Madison Square Garden. “I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves.”

Now can Logan Paul do the same thing in WWE? His last appearance in the company came at WrestleMania 37. He was a special invitee of Sami Zayn, who he turned his back on when he came into the ring to celebrate Kevin Owens’ win over him. Paul, 26, then took a stunner from Owens. This time around, he will have his first official match with the company and it’s unclear if this will be a one-off for Paul.

Logan Paul will team with The Miz to face the Mysterios at WrestleMania. Getty Images

“Can he become a professional wrestler?” Lesnar said. “Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that.”

Ambition is something “The Beast” has been opening up about, saying he wants to see more of it from some of WWE’s younger talent. In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” three weeks ago, he talked about how more of them needed to get over and put butts in seats for the company. To him, that means have greater passion and taking more chances.

“I know what I did,” he said. “I just did what I want, what I wanted to do and I didn’t care if I lost my job. I wasn’t afraid to quit my job or to go do this or to go do that. Like have some balls, some guts.”

The 44-year-old, who will face Universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, went on to talk about how he found his drive at young age. Not winning a state wrestling championship in high school fueled his passion for the sport. Lesnar said coming up in WWE he “bugged the s–t out of everybody” and indulged himself into everything to learn and get better — including riding with longtime on-screen rival The Undertaker.

“These things aren’t given to me people. I take them. I f–king take everything that I want because I put my mind, my heart and my soul into it,” Lesnar said after rattling off some of his combat sports accolades, including winning an NCAA wrestling title and the UFC heavyweight championship. “I’m a butcher, I’m a farmer, I’m a father, I’m a husband. I put my whole f–king soul into everything I do. I don’t think people do that. Could you do your f–king job better? You probably could. I think everybody could. That’s the laziness, that’s the compliancy. That’s what pisses me off.”