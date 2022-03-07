Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia shows WNBA has a problem

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The problem is the biggest problem, but the context is the problem, too.

The most immediate and imposing problem is that Brittney Griner is being detained by a country that has launched an invasion against a peaceful neighboring nation.

We do not know many of the facts, but here is what we can verify: Russian Federal Customs Service said that in February — the exact date is unclear — the country detained a “professional basketball player, a member of the US National Basketball Association, a two-time Olympic basketball champion on the US team,” whose identity soon was known as Griner. The customs service also released a video of a person appearing to be Griner going through security.