Brittany Williams out in Vegas before Josh Allen’s ‘The Match’

When in Vegas, indeed.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, chronicled her night out Tuesday in Sin City, one day before the former first-round pick teams up with Patrick Mahomes in “The Match” golf event, where they’ll face Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Captioning a post on her Instagram Story, “When in Vegas,” Williams is seen modeling a gold sparkly mini dress in her hotel suite. Later in the night, Williams posted a video as she and her party dined at the Wynn Hotel’s SW Steakhouse.

Brittany Williams, the girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, models a gold mini dress Tuesday in Las Vegas. Instagram/Brittany Williams

Josh Allen takes a practice shot on Tuesday in Las Vegas ahead of “The Match.” Getty Images

Brittany Williams with boyfriend Josh Allen in February 2022. Getty Images

In addition to Williams, who has been dating Allen, 26, for several years, Brittany Matthews, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, also touched down in Las Vegas this week to support her husband.

Matthews, who announced Sunday that she and Mahomes, 26, are expecting their second child, posted a video on her Instagram Story from their hotel suite.

Leading up to Wednesday’s star-studded event, the trash talk among the participating quarterbacks reached a fiery new level. Last week, Allen called “bulls–t” on Brady, 44, after the future Fox NFL analyst posted a video of himself getting a wild hole-in-one.

Brittany Matthews, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posts a video Tuesday from their hotel suite in Las Vegas. Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Josh Allen (right) walk the golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday ahead of “The Match.” Getty Images

Rodgers, 38, meanwhile, trolled Mahomes with a TikTok jab, according to Bleacher Report.

“Pat, I’m sure, is a big TikToker. It runs in the family,” Rodgers said, alluding to Mahomes’ younger brother, TikTok personality Jackson.

Though it remains to be seen if any TikTok-ing will be happening on the course, “The Match” will get underway on Wednesday.