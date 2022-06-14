Brittany Matthews slams troll over vile comment: ‘Let’s be better’

Brittany Matthews hit back at an online troll Monday for posting an offensive and triggering message on her Instagram page.

Matthews, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reshared the vile comment on her Instagram stories that read, “If I was stuck w this woman for life I’d kill myself,” which was written in response to her pregnancy announcement last month.

“Making comments like this are very very concerning but also highly inappropriate. ‘Killing yourself’ is not a term to just be throwing around like this. It’s actually a very serious matter,” Matthews wrote.

“People deal with these thoughts often. And it can be VERY TRIGGERING to some people.”

Matthews, who has combated social media critics in the past, then implored users to be mindful of their words as they never know what others could be going through behind closed doors.

“The culture & society in todays world can be extremely hurtful… please be aware when you say stuff like this and know it can affect a lot of people if they even read or see these words,” she continued. “Let’s be better.”

Back in January, Matthews took a positive approach to deal with the online bullying she endured after spraying champagne into the crowd following a dramatic Chiefs playoff win over the Bills. The Kansas City Current co-owner debuted “Team Brittany” T-shirts with plans to donate the proceeds to an anti-bullying charity.

“I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people… in this city we like to lift people up and not bring each other down,” Matthews said at the time.

In April, Matthews opened up about how she protects her mental health amid online toxicity, telling fans she has “taken such huge steps away from social media.”

“It’s always gonna be there, at times its worse then [sic] others & at those times is when you won’t see me on here or the internet. Hence why I have taken such huge steps away from social media. It’s a toxic and horrible place at times and those are when I say peace out,” Matthews said.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.