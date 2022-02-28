Brittany Matthews’ lavish bachelorette party is a whole experience

Brittany Matthews’ bachelorette party has been an experience for the Chiefs’ WAGs, and the party isn’t over just yet.

After Matthews and her bride tribe enjoyed goat yoga and a boozy boat day, the group let loose during a night out on the town.

It’s unclear where Matthews — the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — jetted off to celebrate her bachelorette party, but there has been no shortage of highlights.

Brittany Matthews during her bachelorette party Brittany Matthews on Instagram

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been documenting the pre-wedding festivities, and shared a video of herself lounging on a beach.

According to videos posted to Matthews’ Instagram story, the group did a workout, courtesy of “Britt’s Bach Bootcamp.” Matthews is a certified fitness trainer with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. She runs her own fitness company that offers online workouts.

The ladies hit the town for a night out with Matthews’ alter ego “Blaire,” as seen in a post on her Instagram. The bride-to-be wore a long, pink wig and a white fringe dress.

Brittany Matthews sprays Kayla Nicole Kayla Nicole on Instagram

Brittany Matthews as altar ego, Blaire Brittany Matthews on Instagram

The group played “the panty game,” a popular bridal shower game in which guests are asked to bring a unique pair of undies for the future bride.

The festivities also included a movie night, in which they watched “Marry Me,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Matthews kicked off her bachelorette party last Thursday with her best girlfriends, including Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée Sydni Russell.

Matthews and Patrick Mahomes will marry in 2022 Brittany Matthews on Instagram

Mahomes also kicked off his bachelor party last Thursday in Las Vegas, with teammates Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Orlando Brown.

The high school sweethearts are set to marry sometime in 2022. They celebrated their daughter Sterling’s first birthday earlier this month.