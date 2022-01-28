Brittany Matthews is fighting against champagne celebration backlash

Brittany Matthews is taking a positive approach to dealing with online bullying after she was criticized for spraying champagne on Kansas City fans after the Chiefs’ overtime win against the Bills last weekend.

The fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes created “Team Brittany” shirts and plans to donate the proceeds to a local Kansas City anti-bullying charity.

“There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here,” Matthews said Thursday in a series of videos on her Instagram story. “However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community.”

Matthews said she was approached by Charlie Hustle, a Kansas City t-shirt designer and seller, which presented the idea to her about creating the “Team Brittany” shirts.

Following her announcement, Matthews took to Twitter and Instagram to share that she “will be personally matching the donation made to Red Card KC” — noting her appreciation for the Kansas City community.

“Obviously, I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well,” Matthews said.

“That’s why I’m just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms. I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people… in this city we like to lift people up and not bring each other down.”

Brittany Matthews sprays champagne into the Arrowhead Stadium crowd Instagram

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes in an Instagram photo Instagram

Matthews recognized the backlash from her champagne shower in a tweet on Monday, writing, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

She will be likely be present when the Chiefs play the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Matthews, a certified fitness trainer, is set to tie the knot with Mahomes sometime in 2022. They share a daughter, Sterling, who turns one in February.