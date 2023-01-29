Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ AFC Championship look

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays.

Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium.

“If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis.





Patrick Mahomes poses with his wife, Brittany Matthews. Instagram/Brittany Matthews





Brittany Matthews reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ pre-game look ahead of the AFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Brittany Matthews via Kansas City Chiefs

The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over a Dior T-shirt, along with distressed jeans, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

“Cool? Nah, he’s ice cold,” the Chiefs’ social team captioned the image.

Mahomes wasn’t the only quarterback to make a fashion statement on Sunday as the Bengals’ Joe Burrow — who is well-known for his game-day ensembles — paired his pink jacket and matching slacks with a white shirt that featured a bear sporting a shirt that read, “Sorry.”

Brittany Matthews supports the Chiefs in January 2023.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews with their daughter, Sterling Skye.



Advertisement The couple tied the knot in March 2022.



Advertisement

Burrow and the Bengals visited Kansas City last January for the 2022 AFC Championship game when Cincinnati punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win.

Mahomes, who suffered an ankle injury in Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, is set to play Sunday. The five-time Pro Bowler will certainly be feeling the love from Chiefs Kingdom come kickoff, from Matthews especially.





Patrick Mahomes ahead of the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Chiefs





Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images

High-school sweethearts, the couple swapped vows in Hawaii last March, where they were joined by friends and family, including their 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their second child, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November.