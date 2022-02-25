Brittany Matthews’ bachelorette party begins with Chiefs WAGs

Let the bachelorette festivities begin.

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, kicked off her bachelorette party on Thursday with her closest friends — including Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole and Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée Sydni Russell.

The Chiefs WAGs took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the bride-to-be posing with pink and white balloons. Nicole shared a selfie on a plane, though it’s unclear where the bachelorette crew was headed.

Matthews showed off the group’s lavish residence, where they enjoyed drinks and a spread of various foods.

The house was decorated with countless pink and white balloons and streamers. A light-up “Britt” sign sat near a pool that was filled with heart and ring blowups.

The future Mrs. Mahomes paid tribute to her gal pals, sharing a photo of the group embracing upon arrival to the bachelorette pad.

“My girlsssss mean everything to me. Can not wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people,” she wrote.

Matthews and Co. all posed in front of a gold “Britt’s Bachelorette” balloon sign ahead the group’s Thursday night out.

Matthews, a certified fitness trainer, is set to tie the knot with Mahomes sometime in 2022. The couple celebrated their daughter Sterling’s first birthday earlier this month.

The proud mom was also in Las Vegas with Mahomes to attend the 2022 Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. The engaged pair attended a number of events with Nicole and Kelce following the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 30.