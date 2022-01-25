Brittany Matthews addresses criticism over champagne incident

It’s Brittany Matthews’ postgame celebration and she’ll pop champagne if she wants to.

Following the Chiefs’ thrilling AFC Divisional Round win against the Bills, the fiancée of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sprayed bubbly from her suite into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about Matthews’ actions after the game, and on Monday she addressed the critics on Twitter.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” she tweeted.

Matthews, who shares 11-month-old daughter Sterling with Mahomes, also replied to supportive messages from followers, with Chiefs Kingdom making it clear they have her back.

Brittany Matthews stands on the sideline during Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Bills Instagram/Brittany Matthews

“People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying,” one follower wrote, to which Matthews responded, “Accurate.”

Matthews also retweeted a message that read: “Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history… Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y’all are weird …”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Brittany Matthews and their daughter Sterling Instagram

Matthews and Mahomes, both 26, have been together since high school and are slated to get married later this year. They got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020.

During the 2021 season, in which the Chiefs finished at 12-5, Matthews fiercely defended Mahomes on social media amid criticism about the quarterback’s shaky play early in the year.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Bills on Sunday Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Saying Patrick is broken is ignorant. Saying the chiefs offense is boring is comical,” she tweeted in October.

With the Chiefs now preparing to face the Bengals Sunday in their fourth straight AFC Championship game, it’s possible Matthews will have some bubbly at the ready should Kansas City punch its ticket to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.