Britt Reid asked cops about injured girl after 2021 crash

The arrest video from the 2021 car accident in which former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid drove into a car carrying a young girl while being above the legal blood-alcohol limit has been released.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had just left the team’s facility on Feb. 4, 2021, the week in which the team was to compete in the Super Bowl, when he slammed into a car and injured several passengers, including Ariel Young, who at the time was five years old.

Young was in a coma for two weeks, and suffered traumatic brain injuries.

In the arrest video, which was obtained by TMZ, Reid asked police about the status of Young and said that he suffered a stomach injury in the wreck.

“My front is starting to swell up a little,” Reid told officers, seeking medical evaluation.

He told police that he had taken Adderall earlier in the day.

When Reid attempted to call someone to talk about the accident, an officer said, “We can’t be on the phone right now, OK?”

“My dad is sitting right there,” Reid answered; a spokesperson for the Kansas City police department told TMZ they were unaware if Andy Reid was at the scene at the time.

Police later determined that Britt Reid was driving about 83 miles per hour and had a blood-alcohol level of .113 shortly after the accident.

The legal limit to drive is .08.

It eventually emerged that Reid had been drinking at the team facility.

In November, Reid reached a plea deal to spend three years in jail for the incident.

“The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking maximum sentence allowable by law,” the attorney said. “The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”