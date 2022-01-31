Briscoe Brothers named the first inductees in the 2022 Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

As Ring of Honor continues to prepare for its relaunch in April, the promotion will look to honor its past. The first inductees of the newly-created Ring of Honor Hall of Fame will be The Briscoe Brothers, the twelve-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

The Hall of Fame ceremony airs on March 5. ROH announced in October it will be making changes to its business operations and look to provide a new mission and strategy for the promotion. The promotion is expected to return on April 1 with its Supercard of Honor event.

Jay and Mark Briscoe made their ROH debuts in 2002. Following a brief hiatus, they returned to the company in 2006 and have dominated the tag team division for years. At Final Battle, the Briscoes won the World Tag Team Titles for the twelfth time. They also won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. During their time in ROH, Jay was able to stand out as a singles star, winning the ROH World Championship twice.

Outside of ROH, the two have won tag team gold in CZW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and most recently GCW. The Briscoe Brothers have been representing ROH by bringing the ROH World Tag Team Titles wherever they go.

“The Briscoes are not solely defined by their impressive championship resume, however,” ROH stated in a release. “They have been the heart and soul of ROH and emblematic of the company’s standard of excellence inside the squared circle. Whether they were wrestling in front of a couple hundred fans at a rec center or a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, Jay and Mark Briscoe sacrificed their bodies and gave everything they had to ensure the fans got their money’s worth.”

It was announced that a career retrospective on The Briscoes will be shown on an upcoming episode of ROH TV, and a YouTube special on The Briscoes will be live on Monday, February 7. The Briscoe Brothers have not been booked for the Supercard of Honor event as of now.