Brighton vs. Brentford prediction: Premier League pick

The final international break of the 2022-23 Premier League season is behind us, which means that we’re firmly in the business end of the competition.

And two of the campaign’s most pleasant surprise – Brighton and Brentford – will meet on Saturday with plenty at stake.

Both Brentford and Brighton are tied with sixth-place Liverpool with 42 points and not only have a chance to qualify for the Europa League (top six teams in the EPL get in) but also an outside chance at making a push into the top four and qualifying for Champions League.

It would be an incredible feat if either Brighton or Brentford (both of whom are owned by professional gamblers) got into the Champions League.

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford Visionhaus/Getty Images

Brentford vs. Brighton prediction

(10 a.m. Eastern)

Both Brighton and Brentford deserve their spot in the Premier League table right now, but the Seagulls are getting more respect from the sports betting market these days.

That makes sense since Brighton is the more established Premier League side (this is Brentford’s second-ever campaign in the top flight) and because the Seagulls didn’t skip a beat after manager Graham Potter was hired away by Chelsea.

Roberto De Zerbi has been a terrific hire by Brighton to take over for Potter, and the Seagulls have really taken to the Italian’s approach to footy.

Brighton is 6-3-2 (W-D-L) with a +11 goal difference and +10.5 expected goal difference in 11 matches since the World Cup.

This team is on a roll.

As strong as Brighton has been performing, overlook Brentford at your own risk.

The Bees have lost just once (albeit with five draws) in 12 matches since the World Cup and have conceded just nine goals in that span.

Thomas Frank’s side are masters at winning games in which they’re out-possessed thanks to their lethal ability on the counterattack and their propensity for being clinical on set pieces.

That profile has made Brentford one of the most dangerous underdogs in the Premier League this season.





Pascal Gross of Brighton Getty Images

They’re not here to outscore you, but rather outfox you.

Brighton have been an offensive juggernaut under De Zerbi, but Brentford’s defense is more than capable of holding them in check.

This is a great spot to back the Bees in a sell-high spot on the Seagulls.

Brentford vs. Brighton pick

Brentford +420 (FanDuel)