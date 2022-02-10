The Hamden Journal

Brianna Decker will need surgery after Olympic-ending injury

Brianna Decker will need surgery upon returning home from Beijing, the women’s hockey forward told reporters at the Olympics on Thursday morning.

Decker was stretchered off the ice with a lower-body injury during a 5-2 win for the Americans over Finland last week. She said she suffered a broken fibula and “many torn ligaments,” speaking from a scooter.

The Dousman, Wiss. native led the U.S. in assists during their gold medal run in 2018. She now plays for the Calgary section of the PHWPA.

Her injury occurred in a collision with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen that wasn’t called a penalty.

“They saw it as just people getting tangled up,” US coach Joel Johnson said following the Finland game. “I’m biased and so I saw it a little differently. But I don’t think it was a missed call by any means.”

The US is scheduled to play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at 11:10 Eastern on Thursday.

