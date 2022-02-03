Brianna Decker injury is ‘sickening’ start to 2022 Olympics

This wasn’t the start the Olympic start the US women’s hockey team envisioned.

Brianna Decker, one of the team’s top forwards, went down to the ice screaming in agony in the first period of the team’s first game against Finland on Thursday.

Decker had to be stretchered off the ice with what was termed a lower-body injury for the assistant captain. The injury occurred when she got tangled with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen.

Brianna Decker suffered an injury for the women’s hockey team in their opener against Finland on Feb. 3, 3022. AFP via Getty Images

Decker had to be stretchered off the ice AFP via Getty Images

Decker gets checked on by a trainer Getty Images

In between the first and second period, teammate Amanda Kessel told NBC that it was a “sickening moment” hearing Decker’s cries of pain.

Kessel would score minutes after Decker’s injury to open the scoring as the Americans dominated throughout the game. Kessel called Decker “a key player on the team”

Decker, 30, led the team in assists at the 2018 Olympic Games at Pyeongchang in which the Americans won gold.

Decker (right) congratulates teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield after the game. Getty Images

Decker later was on crutches next to the bench and was hugged by teammates as they left the ice.

Decker’s injury was the second to a key player during the tournament’s opening day at the Beijing Games. Canadian forward Melodie Daoust did not return after being checked hard into the boards by Sarah Foster in Canada’s 12-1 rout of Switzerland.

Amanda Kessel scored the first goal for the US AFP via Getty Images

The Americans improved to 9-0 against Finland in Olympic play. The US has Friday off before facing Russia on Saturday.

— With AP