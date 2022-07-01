Brian Windhorst asks questions with no First Take answers

Something appears to be brewing in Utah — just don’t ask Brian Windhorst what it is.

Appearing on “First Take” Friday morning, the ESPN insider walked his fellow panelists in circles when speculating about Utah’s decision to trade Royce O’Neal to Brooklyn for a future first-round pick.

“I’m gonna tell you something that happened yesterday,” Windhorst began his soliloquy. “League executives were wondering what it means.

“There’s a trade between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets — a very strange trade. You have to either be a Jazz or a Nets fan to even know what I’m talking about.”

Christine Williamson — one of the other panelists — then intervened, proclaiming that she was on the edge of her seat.

Unfortunately for Williamson, Windhorst never reached any sound conclusions, instead merely proposing additional questions.

“You’re going, ‘Why do you care about Royce O’Neal, why does that matter?,’” Windhorst asked. “Well, why would the Jazz do that? Why would the Jazz, who have two stars on their roster, take a player who’s one of their starters and best defensive players, and trade him in a salary dump? Why would they do that?”

The other panelists attempted to float out their own theories, only for Windhorst to deny them.

“Why did Quin Snyder walk away from that job? Danny Ainge, last time he hired a coach, it was Brad Stevens. And he gave him a long contract, gave him a six-year contract. Will Hardy who they just hired, they gave him a five-year contract. Very rare for a first-time head coach to get a five-year contract. Why? What’s going on in Utah? And that’s what people in the league are watching right now, what’s going on in Utah?

“And so the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns need to find out what’s going on in Utah as well. Because what else happened that first year that Brad Stevens got hired as well? Danny Ainge traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. That trade yesterday? A very strange trade.”

By the end of Windhorst’s two-minute long monologue, panelists and viewers were surely left with more questions than answers, wondering what additional trades Utah may have in the works.