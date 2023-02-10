Brian Rolapp on NFL Sunday Ticket

The NFL’s chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp joins the podcast just three days before the Super Bowl to discuss the league’s media strategy including its blockbuster Sunday Ticket deal with Google YouTube.

Rolapp outlines how the deal came about and discusses how the Sunday Ticket package may change after spending nearly 30 years on DirecTV. He also answers questions about the NFL’s push to find a company to partner on the NFL’s media properties, including NFL Network, RedZone Channel and NFL.com.





Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer.

Rolapp discusses changes viewers will notice in the new television packages that kick-in next season, specifically flex scheduling for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and, potentially, for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football.” Marchand and Ourand ask him about his thoughts on the Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, the future of NFL+ and the likelihood of having the league exercise an opt out in its broadcast deals seven years from now.

Other questions hit on the diversity of NFL Media’s staff and the NFL’s position on gambling. As usual, Marchand and Ourand open the pod with their picks for Who’s Up and Who’s Down for the week in sports media.