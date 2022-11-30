Brian Robinson sent ‘big hat’ sales wild after Commanders win

A big hat has led to even bigger sales for the company behind the giant lid.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson donned a comically sized hat after rushing for 105 yards in Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Falcons, and it was hard to miss.

“If you want a big hat, let me know,” the rookie rusher told reporters.

Apparently, folks wanted big hats.

Brian Robinson’s big hat set off a buying frenzy at NogginBoss. Washington Commanders

According to TMZ Sports, the company behind the oversized headwear, Noggin Boss, has seen a 2,000% increase in orders since Robinson’s locker room promo.

According to the company, the impact has been immediate. They told TMZ that multiple major television networks have contacted them to get “Noggins” for their on-air talent in the days since Robinson wore one. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt wore a custom version during Monday’s “SportsCenter,” though he reportedly got one “years ago.”

As for Robinson’s headwear, it was a gift from a family friend. The running back does not have an official partnership with Noggin Boss, but the company has said there are some “pretty huge” endorsement deals waiting in the wings.

Scott Van Pelt put on his big hat for Monday’s ‘SportsCenter.’” ESPN

NogginBoss co-founders, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner appeared on “Shark Tank” earlier this year. The two inked a deal with business mogul Damon John and sell their plus-sized dome-wear starting at $75.