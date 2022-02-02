Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW debut over ‘abhorrent’ past comments

Wrestler Brian Kendrick was pulled from his All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday after past offensive comments about the Holocaust, 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting resurfaced.

Kendrick, who was recently granted his release by WWE on Tuesday, was set for a debut match on “AEW Dynamite” against John Moxley before the promotion’s president removed him from the show and replaced him in the match with up-and-comer Wheeler Yuta.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” AEW president Tony Khan tweeted a little more than an hour before the show was set to air. “There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info.”

The website Culture Crossfire recapped a 2013 Highspots video with Kendrick in which he called the Holocaust overblown. It also has him spouting debunked conspiracy theories such as the 9/11 attacks were potentially caused by the Illuminati and others around Sandy Hook and the Kennedy assassination. He also claimed Michael Jackson faked his own death.

The former cruiserweight champion in WWE, can also be seen referencing conspiracy theories in a 2011 video including the “Jewish medics already being ready to go and being flown to Haiti minutes after the [2010] earthquakes” to harvest body parts.

Kendrick, who recently worked for WWE in a backstage role, delivered an apology on Twitter.

“I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words,” Kenrick wrote. “These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”