Brian Kelly’s dance with LSU recruit gets noticed by Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin

Brian Kelly’s dancing has become a thing on social media again.

The LSU coach was shown putting his best moves on 2022 tight end prospect Danny Lewis Jr., in a video posted to Lewis’ Twitter feed Friday. Lewis is a three-star player according to 247Sports.com who’s also considering Alabama, Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana and a host of other schools. 

Well, “dancing” is a relative term. Kelly was moving his body, and in about the same way as he did when he took a spin with quarterback signee Walker Howard:

When Kelly hits the dance floor less than a week before National Signing Day (it’s Wednesday, Feb. 2), people can’t help but notice. Take Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin:

(For future reference: LSU and Ole Miss will meet Oct. 22 in Baton Rouge.)

As for the rest of the internet, a brief sample of the reviews:

