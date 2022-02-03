Brian Flores still a ‘finalist’ for Texans job after NFL lawsuit

Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams reportedly has not disqualified his candidacy for the Houston Texans head coaching job, at least as of yet.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network (who previously covered the Texans for the Houston Chronicle) both reported the Texans’ three finalists as Flores, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Earlier this offseason, the Texans fired David Culley after just one year.

Flores would be a fascinating hire for Houston on a number of levels. He worked in the Patriots organization with Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Flores was also linked as a heavy proponent of a Deshaun Watson trade to the Dolphins. The two have reportedly wanted to “team up.”

Watson, who missed the entire 2021 season and is potentially facing league discipline once the myriad sexual assault suits brought by over 20 women are adjudicated, has adamantly wanted out of Houston due to distrust with owner Cal McNair and executive Jack Easterby. Could a Flores arrival potentially change his mind?

Would Brian Flores becoming Texans head coach change Deshaun Watson’s mind about wanting a trade? Getty Images

It would also be profoundly interesting if Flores were to land the job at the same time he is suing the NFL and its 32 teams for discrimination. In his suit, he levied accusations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for allegedly attempting to bribe him $100,000 per loss to tank, which Ross denied.

He also accused the Giants and Broncos of having him go through “sham” interviews to satisfy the “Rooney Rule” of interviewing minority candidates. The Broncos and Giants have denied those claims.